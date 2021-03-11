Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) to Hold

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UNCFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of UniCredit from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF remained flat at $$10.91 during midday trading on Wednesday. 75,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,497. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.42. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UniCredit stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.