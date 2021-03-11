Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,069 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after buying an additional 142,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $13.37.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.