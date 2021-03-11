Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.90% from the stock’s current price.

MESA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Lotz sold 50,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $706,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,808.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 20,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 394,666 shares of company stock worth $4,862,858. 4.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 45,309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

