Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “GBX 1,150” Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,572.31 ($20.54).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,260.30 ($16.47) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16). The company has a market capitalization of £63.41 billion and a PE ratio of 11.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,283.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,382.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Insiders have purchased 37,238 shares of company stock valued at $51,229,235 over the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

