Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group cut Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.55. 26,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,781. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

