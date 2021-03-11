Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group cut Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.55. 26,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,781. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

