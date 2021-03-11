Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) to Buy

NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NHHEF stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75. NH Hotel Group has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

NH Hotel Group Company Profile

NH Hotel Group, SA operates hotels in Spain, Benelux, Italy, Germany, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Hotel. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 368 hotels and 57,466 rooms. It is also involved in the real estate, investment, procurement network, and financing businesses; and provision of catering, management, corporate, call center, and other services.

