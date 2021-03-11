Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) to Buy

NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NHHEF stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75. NH Hotel Group has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $4.75.
NH Hotel Group Company Profile
