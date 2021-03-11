Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Up 550.0% in February

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the February 11th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.
DBOEY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.30. 143,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,933. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.82.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).
Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.