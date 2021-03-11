Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Up 550.0% in February

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the February 11th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

DBOEY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.30. 143,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,933. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

