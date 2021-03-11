Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS: DLAKY):

3/8/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/5/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/5/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/18/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

2/10/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/27/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/20/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/20/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

1/10/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating.

DLAKY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,176. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $15.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

