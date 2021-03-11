Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been assigned a €8.50 ($10.00) price target by research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PBB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.24 ($10.87).

PBB stock opened at €9.00 ($10.59) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.43. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a fifty-two week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a fifty-two week high of €15.46 ($18.19).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

