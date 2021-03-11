Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €48.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

DPW has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.66 ($56.07).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €43.36 ($51.01) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.37.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

