Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €47.00 by Warburg Research

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €48.52 ($57.08).

Shares of DPW opened at €44.65 ($52.53) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.39.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

