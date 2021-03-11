Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DPSGY. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

DPSGY traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.92. 49,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

