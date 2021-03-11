Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €19.00 by Barclays

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €19.00 ($22.35) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.60 ($28.94) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €19.99 ($23.52).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €15.32 ($18.02) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a 50 day moving average of €14.94 and a 200-day moving average of €14.75.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.