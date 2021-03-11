Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Upgraded to Buy by Maxim Group

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DTEGY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.