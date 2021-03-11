Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on DTCWY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

OTCMKTS:DTCWY opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.