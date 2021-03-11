Dev Protocol (DEV) Market Cap Hits $5.77 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Dev Protocol token can now be purchased for about $5.26 or 0.00009253 BTC on major exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $479,096.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dev Protocol Token Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,780,982 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,098,100 tokens. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dev Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

