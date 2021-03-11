Dev Protocol Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and $585,680.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dev Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $5.82 or 0.00010238 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dev Protocol Token Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,780,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,098,088 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

