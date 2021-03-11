Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) Short Interest Update

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 524,100 shares, a growth of 634.0% from the February 11th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 227.9 days.

Shares of DXSPF stock remained flat at $$7.04 during trading hours on Thursday. Dexus has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

