dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Up 19.3% This Week

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $40.05 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $4.59 or 0.00008062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00052282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.09 or 0.00693295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00065900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00027212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00034189 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,718,402 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

