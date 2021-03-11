dHedge DAO (DHT) Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last Week

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $39.93 million and $5.33 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $4.61 or 0.00008111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00052488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.88 or 0.00717741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00066983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00038174 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,661,730 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

