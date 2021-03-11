DHT (NYSE:DHT) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Stock analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 161.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DHT. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist began coverage on DHT in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Get DHT alerts:

NYSE DHT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 82,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,371. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $844.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.17 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in DHT by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.