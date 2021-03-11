Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,193.75 ($41.73).

Several research firms have recently commented on DGE. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Get Diageo alerts:

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, with a total value of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62). Insiders acquired a total of 559 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,868 over the last three months.

Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,988 ($39.04) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,950.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,810.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a one year high of GBX 3,090.57 ($40.38).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a GBX 27.96 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 1.46%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.