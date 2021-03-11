Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 492.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,304 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Diageo by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

DEO traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.79. 3,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,670. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.44. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $170.37. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

