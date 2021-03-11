Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, January 31st.

OTCMKTS:DGEAF opened at $42.43 on Thursday. Diageo has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $43.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

