Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 228.8% from the February 11th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DMIFF remained flat at $$0.09 on Thursday. Diamcor Mining has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Diamcor Mining alerts:

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.