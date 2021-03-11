DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,024. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $168.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.58. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

