Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.06% from the company’s previous close.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.31.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.36. 92,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

