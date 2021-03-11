Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FANG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.66.

FANG traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,772. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,450 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after acquiring an additional 832,808 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 583,073 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,959,000 after acquiring an additional 493,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 482,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

