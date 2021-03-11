Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $103.00 at Morgan Stanley

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FANG. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.99. 12,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,772. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.