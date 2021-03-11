Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Rating Lowered by Johnson Rice

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $84.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

