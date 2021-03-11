DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Barclays

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DKS. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

NYSE:DKS opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average is $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $80.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,639,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $4,467,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,020 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,608 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 42,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $43,891,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

