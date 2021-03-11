DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Barclays

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DKS. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.
NYSE:DKS opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average is $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $80.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.
In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,639,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $4,467,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,020 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,608 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 42,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $43,891,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
