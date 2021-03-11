DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $86.00 at Barclays

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $80.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,185,155.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $2,410,934.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,639,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589 in the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 84,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 21,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,653 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

