Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.61

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.61 and last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 1238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.44.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

