DIGG (DIGG) Trading 26.2% Higher Over Last Week

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. DIGG has a market capitalization of $60.64 million and $356,898.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for $36,784.35 or 0.64620046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.69 or 0.00496606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00065430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00072825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.37 or 0.00576864 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00074041 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

