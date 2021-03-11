Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DGII. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Digi International in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

Get Digi International alerts:

DGII stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $549.02 million, a PE ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. Digi International has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 961,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 266,216 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.