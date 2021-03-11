Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on DGII. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Digi International in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.
DGII stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $549.02 million, a PE ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. Digi International has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $25.60.
In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 961,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 266,216 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
