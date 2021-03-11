Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Digital Asset Monetary Network stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 19,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,940. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

Get Digital Asset Monetary Network alerts:

About Digital Asset Monetary Network

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc operates as a public accelerator-incubator. The company funds disruptive and sustainable innovations, solves problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company aligns with other private accelerators and incubators, to form unique partnerships.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.