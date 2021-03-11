Digital Gold Price Tops $58.67 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for $58.67 or 0.00103257 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Gold has a market cap of $793,817.35 and approximately $470,563.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded up 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.33 or 0.00496869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00064652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00054095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00072470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.69 or 0.00574943 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00074906 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage . The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

