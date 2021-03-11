Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Short Interest Down 73.5% in February

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the February 11th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,505,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Digital Locations stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Digital Locations has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06.
About Digital Locations
