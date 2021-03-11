Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Short Interest Down 73.5% in February

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the February 11th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,505,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Digital Locations stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Digital Locations has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Digital Locations

Digital Locations, Inc operates as a developer and acquirer of cell tower sites for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the expected demand of rapidly growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc in September 2017.

