Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,544 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR stock traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $133.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.76 and its 200-day moving average is $142.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,024 shares of company stock worth $6,824,136 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.