DigitalBits (XDB) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.73 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 108.2% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $58.42 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.0767 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.86 or 0.00408428 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00043230 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,520.73 or 0.06070823 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,053,656 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

