DigitalNote (XDN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $335,617.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $16.67 million and $335,617.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.25 or 0.00383258 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 96.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,032,690,149 coins and its circulating supply is 4,880,270,994 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

