DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) Short Interest Down 99.4% in February

DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the February 11th total of 2,047,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,891,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DGTW traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,842,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,304,758. DigitalTown has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
DigitalTown Company Profile
