Digitex City One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.07 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Digitex City token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00052618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.47 or 0.00717341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00066076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00027697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

DGTX is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com

Digitex City Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

