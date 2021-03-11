Digix Gold Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $917,866.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for $54.71 or 0.00096110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $917,866.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00052467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00013056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $401.24 or 0.00704896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00027440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00033701 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a token. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,638 tokens. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars.

