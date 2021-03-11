Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,929 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 261.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter worth about $214,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

DIOD opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $331,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,975,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $168,042.68. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,001 shares of company stock valued at $13,671,531. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

