Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DIISY remained flat at $$17.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 548. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

