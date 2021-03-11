Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 395 ($5.16) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 351 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 335.60 ($4.38).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) stock traded up GBX 5.10 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 319.60 ($4.18). 4,763,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,842. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 313.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 300.84. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 225.40 ($2.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The company has a market cap of £4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

