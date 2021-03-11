Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DIISY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DIISY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

DIISY stock remained flat at $$17.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 548. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

