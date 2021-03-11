Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $97.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.86. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $100.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

