Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

DHC stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 93,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,410 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 62.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 127,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 49,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

